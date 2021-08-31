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Afghanistan: Planned Failure
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94 views • August 31, 2021
August 31, 2021 - As Biden takes a victory lap, let’s look at five troubling facts now coming to light about the exodus from Afghanistan. Together, they paint a picture of a strategic failure that was planned and executed despite its damage to US supremacy--or on purpose.
Sources:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/30/pentagon-mass-casualty-attack-kabul-507481
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9920117/Taliban-captures-executes-known-Afghan-comedian-told-jokes-dragged-away.html
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/26/us-officials-provided-taliban-with-names-of-americans-afghan-allies-to-evacuate-506957
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/08/30/world/afghanistan-news?smtyp=cur&;smid=tw-nytimes#a-family-says-10-of-its-members-were-killed-in-a-us-drone-strike-in-kabul
https://nypost.com/2021/08/28/deposed-afghan-president-ghanis-children-live-luxe-lives-in-us/
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/rep-gosar-demands-answers-from-state-dept-following-national-pulse-afghan-exfiltration-expose/
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Sources:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/30/pentagon-mass-casualty-attack-kabul-507481
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9920117/Taliban-captures-executes-known-Afghan-comedian-told-jokes-dragged-away.html
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/26/us-officials-provided-taliban-with-names-of-americans-afghan-allies-to-evacuate-506957
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/08/30/world/afghanistan-news?smtyp=cur&;smid=tw-nytimes#a-family-says-10-of-its-members-were-killed-in-a-us-drone-strike-in-kabul
https://nypost.com/2021/08/28/deposed-afghan-president-ghanis-children-live-luxe-lives-in-us/
https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/rep-gosar-demands-answers-from-state-dept-following-national-pulse-afghan-exfiltration-expose/
Website with archived articles: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Rumble Channel - LoriColley - https://rumble.com/search/video?q=LoriColley
Bitchute Channel - LoriColley - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vamQj3KCsyRI/
Brighteon Channel - Lori Colley (two words) - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayingcitizen
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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