Hush Money Bribes Payoffs

Why people refuse hush money and does everyone have a price?
Only few could ever afford giving me hush money.
Would I take it?
How much is reasonable for consideration in the 2020's and beyond?
Is self censorship by bribes and pay offs the future?
Will hush money be rejected?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.