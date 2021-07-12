© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INTERVIEW WITH FIFI ROSE, CO-FOUNDER OF, "A STAND IN THE PARK."
Follow
1
Share
Report
14 views • July 12, 2021
Note – The live video has been extensively edited with numerous duplicated inserts of Sandi Charan used to remedy extreme, obstructive audio feedback in the original footage.
Sandi Charan, of Tribe 528 interviews FiFi Rose - Co-Founder of, "A Stand in the Park.
"A Stand in the Park unites people in parks all over the world every Sunday morning, 10-11am local time. We Stand in the Park to celebrate freedom, diversity and fairness for all.
Brady Gunn started A Stand in the Park in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. Brady made a Stand, alone at first, for his personal truth. In Brady’s early Facebook videos, he talked about making a Stand for freedom, for our elderly, our children, our jobs and small businesses… Against lockdowns, harmful new laws, the ‘pandemic’ and the people behind ‘The Great Reset’.
“I’m drawing a line in the sand and showing my face for what I believe is right. I’m Standing with the intention to show enough is enough. ” – Brady Gunn, Founder
Brady invited others to join him and Stand in THEIR personal truth. It took almost three months, but eventually they came, and now people are Standing in parks all across Australia.
At the beginning of 2021, he reconnected with his UK-based friend FiFi Rose, and she was profoundly inspired by the message. FiFi worked tirelessly to spread the Stands to every corner of the British Isles. Since then, the concept has well and truly caught fire, and there are now nearly 600 parks participating every Sunday morning across Australia, New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Malta, Germany, France, and the USA.
It’s so simple!
Wear yellow in unity.
10-11am every Sunday worldwide.
It is a Stand, not a protest.
We Stand for personal truth and freedom.
Rain, hail, cyclone, Christmas day… we Stand!"
Find your Local, "Stand in the Park," group on Telegram https://t.me/astandintheparkuk, visit their website https://astandinthepark.org/ and check out their social media & interview page https://linktr.ee/ASITP
For regular updates on your local freedom groups, be sure to, also, subscribe to Tribe 528 https://www.tribe528.org/
And Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Sandi Charan, of Tribe 528 interviews FiFi Rose - Co-Founder of, "A Stand in the Park.
"A Stand in the Park unites people in parks all over the world every Sunday morning, 10-11am local time. We Stand in the Park to celebrate freedom, diversity and fairness for all.
Brady Gunn started A Stand in the Park in Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. Brady made a Stand, alone at first, for his personal truth. In Brady’s early Facebook videos, he talked about making a Stand for freedom, for our elderly, our children, our jobs and small businesses… Against lockdowns, harmful new laws, the ‘pandemic’ and the people behind ‘The Great Reset’.
“I’m drawing a line in the sand and showing my face for what I believe is right. I’m Standing with the intention to show enough is enough. ” – Brady Gunn, Founder
Brady invited others to join him and Stand in THEIR personal truth. It took almost three months, but eventually they came, and now people are Standing in parks all across Australia.
At the beginning of 2021, he reconnected with his UK-based friend FiFi Rose, and she was profoundly inspired by the message. FiFi worked tirelessly to spread the Stands to every corner of the British Isles. Since then, the concept has well and truly caught fire, and there are now nearly 600 parks participating every Sunday morning across Australia, New Zealand, England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Malta, Germany, France, and the USA.
It’s so simple!
Wear yellow in unity.
10-11am every Sunday worldwide.
It is a Stand, not a protest.
We Stand for personal truth and freedom.
Rain, hail, cyclone, Christmas day… we Stand!"
Find your Local, "Stand in the Park," group on Telegram https://t.me/astandintheparkuk, visit their website https://astandinthepark.org/ and check out their social media & interview page https://linktr.ee/ASITP
For regular updates on your local freedom groups, be sure to, also, subscribe to Tribe 528 https://www.tribe528.org/
And Follow Tribe 528 on Odysee https://odysee.com/$/invite/@tribe528:b
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.