TRUMP NFT TRADING CARDS? SERIOUSLY? WHO THOUGHT THAT WAS A GOOD IDEA RIGHT NOW?
LetsBoGrandon
Published 18 hours ago

Ok man... I got nothing against Orange Man. But damn, talk about self centered and self motivated... of all the things to announce, Trump announces to us that we can now pay him to have a little more... well, him. Now he has something like trading cards, NFT Digital Cards. Dang. Look, if yall like him, rhats fine w me. He's ok enough. We re on the same side so im cool w it... But dang, and to also be calling out that he was rhe best president of all time in US history exclaiming ,"Better than Lincoln! Better than Washington". All becuz he helped an economy, which was cool... Just saying, every pres had their own trials and tribulations. To be that self centered at a time like this... for that to be the big announcement and for the people that advise to all agree apparently, that this was a good move and good look for him, I dont even know what to say about that part. Someone needs ro be fired tho. That's crazy self promotion based on people he thinks are fanatical for him and he's prolly right. He's just a guy. A guy who's one of them all day and twice on Sunday. Theres no reason to overlook anything nor worship this Trump. Hit meeeee! [email protected] 

trumppoliticsusaannouncementtrading cardstruth social

