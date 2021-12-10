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I'M HERE FOR THE CHANGEMAKERS
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40 views • December 10, 2021
Listen up entrepreneurs, change makers and pioneers. I’m currently being called to step more into service around helping others just like you, to own their divine right to choose AND to embrace their inner Heretic!
Who needs the new year to start something new.
The work begins NOW.
Which is why I have decided to run another round of Heretic, because the first round was so epic and because now is the time to dig in deep and get clarity for the coming year. Apply today to join me! https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETIC14DAYSBUSINESSACCELERATOR
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahst...
Who needs the new year to start something new.
The work begins NOW.
Which is why I have decided to run another round of Heretic, because the first round was so epic and because now is the time to dig in deep and get clarity for the coming year. Apply today to join me! https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/HERETIC14DAYSBUSINESSACCELERATOR
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteeleba...
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahst...
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