The CCP's BGY Tactics And The 3F Plan Will Bring Unprecedented Disaster To America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/524147
Summary：In the face of the current unrestricted warfare on finance, virus, media, etc., and even the threat of war launched by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the civilized world has again reached a historical juncture of life and death. When asked whether the U.S. would repeat the same mistake this time or whether it would wake up and take the initiative, Miles Guo said that the U.S. had to pay the highest price in history this time.