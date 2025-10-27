More than Katy Perry signed up for - she now supports Georgia

Definitely more than Katy Perry signed up for.

Adding from yesterday:

Two U.S. Navy Aircraft Lost in South China Sea

Two U.S. Navy aircraft from the carrier USS Nimitz went down in the South China Sea on Sunday in separate incidents only minutes apart.

The first crash involved an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” squadron, which went into the water around 2:45 p.m. during what the Navy called “routine operations.” All three crew members were recovered alive.

Less than an hour later, at 3:15 p.m., a two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” squadron also went down while flying from the same carrier. Both pilots ejected and were rescued.