Seven Days of Destruction and Displacement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces have continued their raid on Al-Far’a camp, south of Tubas Governorate, for the seventh consecutive day. They stormed Palestinian homes, forcibly displacing residents from their houses and the camp. Additionally, they tore up the streets and destroyed the camp’s entire infrastructure, blocking ambulance and civil defense crews from entering to assist residents and the sick. They also carried out mass arrests of young men, subjecting them to field interrogations.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 08/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video