Breitbart News | AWR Hawkins: "An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace"
Breitbart News  |  AWR Hawkins: "An Armed Populace Is a Safer Populace"


"Gun sales up, crime down!" AWR Hawkins reports 2023 gun sales statistics from the FBI that the left hates to hear. Visit Breitbart.com/Downrange to equip yourself with the latest statistics and news articles to defend your right to bear arms.

Keywords
2abreitbart newsawr hawkins

