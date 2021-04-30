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Get ready for Christ’s return: God’s saints obey Christ
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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30 views • April 30, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMEDIA and his website is www.SSRemnant.org.

In his video, pastor Craig looks at what it takes to be considered as saints of God.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:

SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers

Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritchristyeshuasaintssonelohimgodhead
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