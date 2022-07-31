VIRAL VIDEO: school board president served lawsuit || Paul Davis & Chad Green

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Alison Morrow
Published July 30, 2022
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#TikTok #Viral #SchoolBoard A recent viral TikTok video shows constitutional attorney Paul Davis serving a lawsuit for 1st Amendment violations to the school board president and police in McKinney, Texas. He and his client, Chad Green, a school board member, join to discuss it.
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