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$29 vs $229 Microphone Headset: SENNHEISER SC 660 vs Mpow
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18 views • September 20, 2019
Mpow USB Microphone Headset: https://endalldisease.com/mpow
In this video I compare the $229 Sennheiser SC 660 ANC USB microphone headset with the much less expensive $30 Mpow USB headset.
Whichever headset feels and looks best and has the best quality microphone I'll use for recording the EndAllDisease podcast. I hope that if you're looking to buy a microphone headset this video helps you find the right one.
Thanks for watching.
Get 3 free ebooks on Chemotherapy, Sodium Bicarbonate and our Red Light Therapy Dose Guide for signing up to our newsletter at the following link:
https://endalldisease.com
In this video I compare the $229 Sennheiser SC 660 ANC USB microphone headset with the much less expensive $30 Mpow USB headset.
Whichever headset feels and looks best and has the best quality microphone I'll use for recording the EndAllDisease podcast. I hope that if you're looking to buy a microphone headset this video helps you find the right one.
Thanks for watching.
Get 3 free ebooks on Chemotherapy, Sodium Bicarbonate and our Red Light Therapy Dose Guide for signing up to our newsletter at the following link:
https://endalldisease.com
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