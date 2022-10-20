Mass Exodus Continues in Hong Kong, Nearly 40% of Officials Immigrating

https://gnews.org/articles/479206
Summary：10/18/2022 The problem of the mass exodus of talent in Hong Kong continues to be alarming. The Hong Kong authority predicted that nearly 40% of Hong Kong officials resigned on immigration grounds. and over 120,000 Hong Kong citizens emigrated in mid 2022.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.