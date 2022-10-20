Mass Exodus Continues in Hong Kong, Nearly 40% of Officials Immigrating

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https://gnews.org/articles/479206
Summary：10/18/2022 The problem of the mass exodus of talent in Hong Kong continues to be alarming. The Hong Kong authority predicted that nearly 40% of Hong Kong officials resigned on immigration grounds. and over 120,000 Hong Kong citizens emigrated in mid 2022.