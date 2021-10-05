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Roobs' Flyers mass flyer drop update, and other stuff.
Aussie Flyers
Aussie Flyers
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4 views • October 05, 2021
Mass Flyer Drop update:
Hi guys, this Sunday 10th October, 10am at Broadbeach. Please watch video and let me know your intention to participate in the chat/comments section.
For people not in the Gold Coast/Brisbane area you can get the PDFs for the flyers in the pinned posts of the TG channel t.me/RoobsFlyers and you could print them at home and do your own mass flyer drop, or I can send you some.
Please email me at [email protected] for how to obtain a bunch of flyers.

Thanks guys and please
follow & subscribe to Roobs' Flyers on the following platforms;
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
lbry://@roobsflyers#0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens

All rights reserved.

https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2?r=GwEWju4ETJ7Ka95CZMAdjBReLp8K27mS

https://odysee.com/@DavidIcke:6?r=GwEWju4ETJ7Ka95CZMAdjBReLp8K27mS

https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0?r=GwEWju4ETJ7Ka95CZMAdjBReLp8K27mS

https://odysee.com/@TheAngryPrepper:3?r=GwEWju4ETJ7Ka95CZMAdjBReLp8K27mS

Thanks for watching.
Keywords
david-ickethe-crowhouseflyers
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