Matthew 10:21-42 “Stand”

Well last week we saw Jesus giving the disciples instructions and what to expect when they were sent out. One of the most encouraging things Jesus told them was in Matthew 10:19-20 19 But when they deliver you up, do not worry about how or what you should speak. For it will be given to you in that hour what you should speak; 20 for it is not you who speak, but the Spirit of your Father who speaks in you.



This week we will see how Jesus brings division. I know this is something that is not talked about much these days, and some may have never heard these words, but Jesus spoke them and we need to to study them along with the entire counsel of God’s word.