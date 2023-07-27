Biblical Health #53: Soldiers & Warriors Don't Go To Heaven Unless They Repent Of Vengeance...

Christ taught us to turn the other cheek. The Old Testament is a book teaching us to hate the vengeance the breaking of God's laws requires. The warrior today is under an old testament curse and must renounce vengeance in order to go the heaven. Soldiers are vessels of wrath in God's world today.
