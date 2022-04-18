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Are Mike from 'The Patriot Hour' also a Satanic Controlled Opposition Psyop? [15.04.2022]
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90 views • April 18, 2022
"Signs and Symbols Rule The World, Not Words nor Laws." - Confucius
Note: Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
I just posted this under Mike's video (links below):
Hey Mike, you still trust Trump and Q ?
I have followed you since early 2020 when we both had a YT channel, but plz wake up.
You want Proof? Links for verification under all my videoes:
Trump are also a Satanist, Confirmed again, endorses Satanist Dr. Oz...[16.04.2022]
Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Also remember Trump's 'Operation WarpSpeed', him pushing 5G and his Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffey Epstein...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fspRangMgfMn/
https://rumble.com/v11epu7-trump-are-also-a-satanist-confirmed-again-endorses-satanist-dr.-oz...16.04..html
--
"Signs and Symbols Rule The World, Not Words nor Laws." - Confucius
“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity.”
- Manly P. Hall (1901-1990) 'The Secret Teachings of All Ages'
--
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Original title: '11 Times Biden New About His Son's Overseas Business Dealings.'
Welcome To The Patriot Hour. Thank You For Being Here And Please Subscribe to the Channel. Find Us On Telegram and Dlive, Foxhole and elsewhere.'
The Patriot Hour
Published April 15, 2022
1,344 Views
https://rumble.com/v1155pa-11-times-biden-knew.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Note: Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
I just posted this under Mike's video (links below):
Hey Mike, you still trust Trump and Q ?
I have followed you since early 2020 when we both had a YT channel, but plz wake up.
You want Proof? Links for verification under all my videoes:
Trump are also a Satanist, Confirmed again, endorses Satanist Dr. Oz...[16.04.2022]
Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
Also remember Trump's 'Operation WarpSpeed', him pushing 5G and his Deep Connections to Ghislaine Maxwell & Jeffey Epstein...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fspRangMgfMn/
https://rumble.com/v11epu7-trump-are-also-a-satanist-confirmed-again-endorses-satanist-dr.-oz...16.04..html
--
"Signs and Symbols Rule The World, Not Words nor Laws." - Confucius
“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity.”
- Manly P. Hall (1901-1990) 'The Secret Teachings of All Ages'
--
Problem-Reaction-Solution: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=problem+reaction+solution&;t=h_&ia=web
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
What is Doublespeak NPM- and NewSpeak?: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&;t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&;t=h_&ia=definition
Pharmacia (Sorcery disguised as Medicine): https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Original title: '11 Times Biden New About His Son's Overseas Business Dealings.'
Welcome To The Patriot Hour. Thank You For Being Here And Please Subscribe to the Channel. Find Us On Telegram and Dlive, Foxhole and elsewhere.'
The Patriot Hour
Published April 15, 2022
1,344 Views
https://rumble.com/v1155pa-11-times-biden-knew.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
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