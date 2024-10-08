Mike Adams Sermon 072 - PREVIEW OF TRUMPETS yet to come - Shocking real footage of meteor impacts on Earth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/
- Comet Impact Footage Introduction (0:03)
- ABC News Report on 2011 Meteor Impact (1:01)
- Comparison to Biblical Descriptions (3:33)
- Chelyabinsk Meteor Impact (5:08)
- NASA's Perspective on Tunguska Event (8:08)
- Details of the Tunguska Event (12:28)
- NASA's Concerns and Planetary Defense (14:24)
- Emotionally Disturbing Footage (19:01)
- Colin Heaton's Explanation of Tunguska (31:19)
- Meta Ball Studios Video on Meteor Impacts (38:46)
- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (48:55)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport