Is Taxation Theft?

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In order to answer this question, we must define both theft and taxation, but before we can do that we must define property.
What an individual can own is a debatable topic, but the principle of ownership itself is not. I own my body, therefore I have the right to choose what I do with it, as long as it does not harm another being. I also own my time, which means I own the fruits of how I choose to spend my time. To say otherwise is to claim slavery is legitimate.
Theft is the taking of someone else's property against their will either in secret or through threat of violence.
Taxation is the collection of other people's property in order to pay for the services an organization provides to the community. However, if an organization uses that collected property to support immoral actions, such as kidnapping people for ingesting a substance, or murdering people in other countries for no good reason, then people paying into that organization are morally responsible for those actions.
I do not wish to support or be morally responsible for the many devious things the United States, Inc. does. However, if I choose not to support those actions through taxation, then I will be kidnapped by men in blue costumes and thrown into a tiny cement room. If I resist that kidnapping, as is my right to do, then I will be murdered.
In other words, the United States, Inc insists that I pay for their services even if I do not want them, or they will force me to. That is theft.
Let me know in the comments below if you'd like me to elaborate on anything or answer any questions. You can also submit a question on this or any other topic at http://ask.cahlen.org and I'll make a video answering the question.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
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