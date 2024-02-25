☕️ Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️- from the Russian 'Coon' - My Brother & I, visiting the Youth Center - Feb 25, 2024

🌰 From "The Coon"

Raccoon "Kherson" in the Youth House where is the seminar for representatives of the patriotic education of the Rospatriot Program Federal Agency for Youth Affairs. He congratulates all Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day at the Russia Exhibition and Forum.🐾

Adding:

Front #Summary for 24 Feb 2024 by 20:15⚡️

🔻#Kherson Direction:

🟡At #Krynki, precise strikes by our artillery and drone operators reduce the AFU presence on the left bank. They are wiping out the best AFU units, the Marines.

🔻#Zaporozhye Direction:

🟡In the #Orekhov Section, there is progress in #Rabotino at a great price. The recaptured part in the centre became grey zone. The dense work of the AFU drones forced us to retreat some distance. There is a bloody struggle for every meter. Ours continue to eliminate the ledge created by months of AFU attacks.

🔻#SouthDonetsk Direction:

🟡In the #Maryinka Sector, our forces entered #Krasnogorovka from the south, and are fighting street battles on the outskirts. In #Novomikhaylovka, fierce fighting continues, and our army is advancing. The AFU, trying to improve the position of their forces there, counterattacked at #Sladkoye and retook some of their lost positions. At #Pobeda, our troops repulsed the AFU counterattack and held their positions.

🔻#Avdeyevka Direction:

🟡In the #Orlovka Sector, after stabilisation of the front in #Lastochkino and #Severnoye, the our next target is #Tonenkoye. Today, after aviation and artillery preparation, our army entered the eastern outskirts of the village with successes, some of the enemy's forces have moved to the west. Also, our forces are attacking from #Lastochkino towards #Orlovka.

🔻#Bakhmut Direction:

🟡In the "Chasov Yar" Sector, according to the most optimistic reports, our army was able to break into the centre of #Ivanovskoye (#Krasnoye). The enemy confirms its gradual withdrawal to the western outskirts.

🔻In #Svatovo Direction:

🟡In the #Seversk Sector, Our military is conducting combat reconnaissance at #Belogorovka.

🟡In the #Liman Sector, our assault groups almost approached #Terny. The AFU position unenviable. Behind them there is the deep valley of the Zherebets River. If the enemy does not disperse towards #Nevskoye or #Torskoye, there will be nowhere to retreat.

🟡In the #Kupyansk Sector, Syrsky and Umerov urgently go around the advanced AFU positions. Apparently, they are worried that new battles may unfold there.

☠️ Our Air Defence hit six Ukrainian drones over the #Belgorod region and the Black Sea. In #Donetsk, there are wounded again by AFU strikes.

💥 Our Aerospace Forces attacked targets in #Ukraine. The focus of our attention is on air bases. It is known about explosions on the territory of airfields in the #Nikolayev region and #Starokonstantinov in the #Khmelnitsky region. region. The Belkozin Plant in #Priluki and the Polychem Plant in #Shostka were also hit. In #Konstantinovka (#DPR), a railway junction and a train station were destroyed by an air bomb.





(https://t.me/EnotHersonVDV)

