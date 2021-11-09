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BLACKMAIL by Pfizer. Right to Silence Governments and Pfizer can go after state assets to secure its compensation.
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93 views • November 09, 2021
1.” Pfizer Reserves the Right to Silence Governments – Pfizer is silencing the governments through its contracts. It has forced countries not to talk about the deals they strike for shots.
2. Pfizer Controls Distribution of Shots – Pfizer controls the donations of the shots, not the country that buys them. Pfizer will decide where the shots go.
3. Pfizer Secured an “IP Waiver” for Itself – If Pfizer is accused of intellectual property theft, governments will pay not the company.
4. Private Arbitrators, not Public Courts, Decide Disputes in Secret – If there are disputes, private arbitrators and not public courts will decide on them
5. Pfizer Can Go After State Assets – Pfizer can go after state assets to secure its compensation.
6. Pfizer Calls the Shots on Key Decisions – Pfizer decides delivery timeline and more.”
2. Pfizer Controls Distribution of Shots – Pfizer controls the donations of the shots, not the country that buys them. Pfizer will decide where the shots go.
3. Pfizer Secured an “IP Waiver” for Itself – If Pfizer is accused of intellectual property theft, governments will pay not the company.
4. Private Arbitrators, not Public Courts, Decide Disputes in Secret – If there are disputes, private arbitrators and not public courts will decide on them
5. Pfizer Can Go After State Assets – Pfizer can go after state assets to secure its compensation.
6. Pfizer Calls the Shots on Key Decisions – Pfizer decides delivery timeline and more.”
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