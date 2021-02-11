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Dr. Lawrence Palevsky (What does science say abouth the safety of vaccines ?) ( Mitä tiede sanoo rokotusten turvallisuudesta ?)
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82 views • February 11, 2021
In the video Dr. Lawrence Palevsky speach about the vaccines. He tells us, that what studies have not been made for vaccines influence in humans. And he tells also about the aluminium, that most vaccines contains, and how this aluminium effects in peoples brain causing inflammatory conditions into brains. And those inflammatory conditions into brain are the cause of autism and many other diseases in humans.
Videolla Dr. Lawrence Palevsky puhuu rokotteista. Hän kertoo, että mitä tutkimuksia ei olla tehty rokotteiden vaikutuksesta ihmiseen. Ja hän myös kertoo alumiinista, jota useimmat rokotteet sisältävät, ja kuinka tämä alumiini vaikuttaa ihmisten aivoihin aiheuttaen tulehdus tiloja aivoissa. Ja nuo tulehdus tilat aivoissa ovat autismin ja monien muiden sairauksien aiheuttaja.
Videolla Dr. Lawrence Palevsky puhuu rokotteista. Hän kertoo, että mitä tutkimuksia ei olla tehty rokotteiden vaikutuksesta ihmiseen. Ja hän myös kertoo alumiinista, jota useimmat rokotteet sisältävät, ja kuinka tämä alumiini vaikuttaa ihmisten aivoihin aiheuttaen tulehdus tiloja aivoissa. Ja nuo tulehdus tilat aivoissa ovat autismin ja monien muiden sairauksien aiheuttaja.
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