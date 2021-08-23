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Shocking new poll finds America would choose Trump over Biden in election if held today
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1931 views • August 23, 2021
Longtime pollster John McLaughlin joins Newsmax's Dick Morris to discuss the future of the GOP in the House and the Senate, as well as prospective 2024 presidential election matchups including hypothetical Republican nominee Donald Trump. - via Dick Morris Democracy
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