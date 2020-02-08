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Gun Gripes #226: Pelosi's SOTU Tantrum, Trump's 2A Stance and More - Iraqveteran8888
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26 views • February 08, 2020
Uploaded on February 7 2020
1 - PULL THE BUMPSTOCK BAN, 2 - PULL ALL SUPPORT FOR RED FLAG LAWS, 3 - WE WANT NATIONAL CARRY RECIPROCITY, 4 - WE WANT SUPPRESSORS REMOVED FROM THE N.F.A., 5 - REMOVE MACHINEGUNS, SHORT BARRELLED RIFLES AND SUPPRESSORS FROM THE N.F.A., 6 - WE WANT A SECOND AMENDMENT PROTECTION ACT SAYING "THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER FEDERAL GUN LAWS PUT ON THE BOOKS, EVER --- WITH NO SUNSET CLAUSE, EVER. Eric and Chad address Pelosi's behaviour, Trump's 2A Stance as well as all the "Bullshit" witch hunt. Eric also makes comments comparing the Benghazi cover-up versus the Trump reaction to Iranians attacking a US embassy in Iraq. Eric exposes the very dangerous nature of RED FLAG LAWS and his beef with the bumpstock ban. Remove suppressors from NFA as well as short barrell rifles (SBR's).
1 - PULL THE BUMPSTOCK BAN, 2 - PULL ALL SUPPORT FOR RED FLAG LAWS, 3 - WE WANT NATIONAL CARRY RECIPROCITY, 4 - WE WANT SUPPRESSORS REMOVED FROM THE N.F.A., 5 - REMOVE MACHINEGUNS, SHORT BARRELLED RIFLES AND SUPPRESSORS FROM THE N.F.A., 6 - WE WANT A SECOND AMENDMENT PROTECTION ACT SAYING "THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER FEDERAL GUN LAWS PUT ON THE BOOKS, EVER --- WITH NO SUNSET CLAUSE, EVER. Eric and Chad address Pelosi's behaviour, Trump's 2A Stance as well as all the "Bullshit" witch hunt. Eric also makes comments comparing the Benghazi cover-up versus the Trump reaction to Iranians attacking a US embassy in Iraq. Eric exposes the very dangerous nature of RED FLAG LAWS and his beef with the bumpstock ban. Remove suppressors from NFA as well as short barrell rifles (SBR's).
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