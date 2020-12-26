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Pr Henri Joyeux : « Covid & vaccin, une dictature sanitaire ? »
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24 views • December 26, 2020
“N'ayez plus peur ! Pas n'ayez pas peur ! N'ayez plus peur ! On vous a fait peur. Je ne vais pas vous conseiller, pour l'instant, de vous faire vacciner avec un vaccin pour lequel il n'y a aucun recul. Je pense que l'on est dans une dictature sanitaire mais que ça, ça va exploser parce que les Français jamais ils accepteront ce genre de choses ! Une forme d'idéologie libérale qui est en réalité avec derrière, comment dire... tenir le peuple et ça c'est une idéologie de type marxiste, communiste.”
Le professeur Henri Joyeux, médecin et écrivain, nous fait part de son analyse sur l’efficacité des vaccins proposés face au virus mutant . Ayant lui-même été contaminé par la Covid 19 avec son épouse, il montre comment un traitement préventif simple peut avoir des effets bénéfiques.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAtDD6-ZAQE&;feature=youtu.be
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
Le professeur Henri Joyeux, médecin et écrivain, nous fait part de son analyse sur l’efficacité des vaccins proposés face au virus mutant . Ayant lui-même été contaminé par la Covid 19 avec son épouse, il montre comment un traitement préventif simple peut avoir des effets bénéfiques.
Source vidéo :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAtDD6-ZAQE&;feature=youtu.be
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
(invitation)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
(en cours d’aménagement)
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