Integrity Gone

Just do what is right, right... Links below...

If they do this to our military, what about us...

https://rumble.com/v74hug4-when-you-look-at-it-you-can-only-come-to-one-conclusion.html





Our mutual enemy...

https://rumble.com/v74ff72-israel-enemy-of-the-world-america-run-by-traitors-a-warrior-calls.html