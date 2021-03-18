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Is Google Ending its Creepy Practices? No more Cookies, Fingerprinting, and IP Tracking
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20 views • March 18, 2021
Posted 18March2021 Rob Braxman Tech | HOT NEWS! Is Google Ending its Creepy Practices? No more Cookies, Fingerprinting, and IP Tracking: Google Chrome Browser, Google tracks via Mobile. Google announced that they will be phasing out the ability to use cross-site cookies which we generally know as "trackers". Also they are implementing something called "anti-fingerprinting" to prevent 3rd parties from doing browser fingerprinting. There's also a move towards "IP Blindness" which will be used by the browser to ensure that sites do not see your IP address. Target 3rd Parties Advertisers. Cohorts groups.
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