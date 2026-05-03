Royal Jordanian Air Force airstrikes targeting suspected drug & weapons trafficking networks in southern Shahba city and nearby farmland in Malh, close to the Syrian–Jordanian border

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The Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) conducted airstrikes targeting suspected drug and weapons trafficking networks in southern Shahba city and nearby farmland in Malh, close to the Syrian–Jordanian border.
Footage shows militants from the National Guard, a Druze paramilitary group, firing anti-aircraft weapons at the Jordanian aircraft.
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