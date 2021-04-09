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The great reset, coming financial collapse,
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680 views • April 09, 2021
In part 4 of the series on the impact of the medical tyranny, Melissa lauds the ‘success’ of lockdowns on ruining global economies and livelihoods. Urging us to understand the human, banking and financial crisis we find ourselves in, she has sage advice for investment, and indeed, survival.
http://www.freedom-alliance.org/blog/
http://www.freedom-alliance.org/blog/
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