Anbaric - The Deceived - New Rock Release 2023

Floating in fear, every day
We will make sure you have to payNo way to clean your bloody hands
We figured out your evil plans
Mindfuck time
It’s mindfuck time
We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all. The deceived
Twisting our minds, to put us down
In misinformation we slowly drown
We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all, The deceived
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.