Anbaric - The Deceived - New Rock Release 2023
35 views
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Published a day ago |

Floating in fear, every day
We will make sure you have to payNo way to clean your bloody hands
We figured out your evil plans

Mindfuck time
It’s mindfuck time

We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all. The deceived

Twisting our minds, to put us down
In misinformation we slowly drown

We are mad, We believed
You screwed us all, The deceived

