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AI-Powered Cannabis Marketing Tools: How to Get Ahead of the Curve
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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9 views • August 04, 2023

In this AI-powered era, cannabis marketing is experiencing a transformative revolution.


AI-generated content is becoming the future of engagement, allowing brands to create personalized and captivating campaigns. This integration of AI and marketing is reshaping the cannabis landscape, propelling businesses to reach new highs in success and connecting with a broader audience.


AI-driven marketing strategies are enabling data-driven decision-making, optimizing SEO efforts, and automating various aspects of advertising, content creation, and social media campaigns.


With AI’s efficiencies like predictive analytics- cannabis marketers can stay ahead of the competition, understanding customer preferences, and driving better targeting.


Summary

00:00 - Intro

02:28 - Simone’s experience w/ AI

05:09 - Challenges of AI

06:04 - AI marketing examples

07:20 - AI Hallucinations

07:50 - Prompt Writing

09:28 - 4 Co-Founders @Springbig

11:36 - Sam’s experience w/ AI

13:25 - Automated marketing examples

17:17 - AI versus reality

18:11 - Prompt engineering

19:10 - AI as an innovative catalyst

20:11 - AI & social media

23:30 - Networking with AI online

26:08 - AI’s Idiocracy moment

29:40 - AI & data

32:28 - The future of AI

35:46 - Crystal Ball Prediction

38:04 - Outro


Guests:

Sam Harris: Co-Founder of springbig

Sam Harris is one of the four Co-Founders of springbig, a leading customer loyalty and marketing automation solution.


Sam has created over 90% of springbig's current features including their automations tool, reporting tools, and campaigns, contributed to building their products which have helped grow springbig to a near 50 million user reach and created products that no other marketing communications or marketing loyalty platform has in this industry.

https://lnkd.in/g2AqaZPH


Simone Cimiluca-Radzins:

Simone Cimiluca-Radzins is a CPA and cannabis tax expert with over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is the founder and CEO of Be With Simone, a consulting firm that provides tax and compliance services to the cannabis industry.


Simone is a valuable asset to the cannabis industry. She is a knowledgeable and experienced tax expert who is committed to providing her clients with the highest quality services. Simone is also a passionate advocate for the cannabis industry, and she is always looking for ways to help businesses in the industry succeed.

https://lnkd.in/gitJE8gi


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your favorite business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


Episode 1,164 The #TalkingHedge...

Your Favorite Business Podcast.

​Covering business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com


Music Info:

Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020

Artist: Milochromatic Beats

&

Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018

Artist: LuxrayBeats


Keywords:

News, Business, Pitch Deck, Investment Deck, Investing, Stocks, RoboAdvisor, Day Trading, Money, st

Keywords
cannabisaimarketing
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