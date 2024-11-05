BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Orders Slaughter of Pets Owned by Citizens With Low Social Credit Scores
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
263 followers
271 views • 6 months ago

The WEF has urged world governments to begin euthanizing pets owned by citizens with low social credit scores, all under the guise of fighting climate change.

The official reason? To reduce the so-called “carbon pawprint” as cities move toward tightly controlled 15-minute living zones where no pets will be allowed.

Millions of people around reacted with horror last week at the state-sponsored euthanazia of Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon. But there's more to this story. According to a whistleblower inside the WEF, this agenda goes far deeper than environmental goals. The real purpose is not about climate at all - it’s a calculated step in a conspiracy to strip humanity of anything that brings joy, companionship, or comfort.



Tags: WEF, World Economic Forum, WEF whistleblower, governments, euthanizing pets, Pets, low social credit scores, social credit score, fighting climate change, carbon pawprint, 15-minute living zones, climate change, kill pets, social credit scores, 15 minute cities, peanut the squirrel, fred the raccoon, euthanasia, democide

