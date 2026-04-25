Iran displays smashed US military hardware, brought down over Iranian soil

Iran displays smashed US hardware

Wrecked American military gear is now on show in Shahreza, Iran.

While Washington has tried to keep the full scale of losses blurry Tehran is letting the twisted metal do the talking — with remains seemingly linked to aircraft and drones brought down over Iranian soil.

Adding:

💥 Iran’s Cold War relic jets hit US bases across Gulf early in the war — reports

Iran’s strikes on US military infrastructure in the Gulf caused far more damage than publicly admitted, with over 100 targets hit across bases in seven countries, NBC News reported.

In the opening phase of the war, an Iranian F-5 fighter jet — a decades-old aircraft — managed to fly into Kuwaiti airspace and bomb Camp Buehring despite US multibillion-dollar “air defenses,” exposing how fragile the US presence in the region is.

📌 The last time something like this happened was during the Korean War.

💵 Hangars, runways, radar systems and command facilities across Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE were damaged, with repair costs estimated at over $5 billion.

🤡 When even an outdated jet can fly through your defenses and strike your bases, all the bluster and billion-dollar systems can’t prevent total embarrassment.





@geopolitics_prime