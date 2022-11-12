Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
The
difference between Love, Self Love and Selfishness
In
the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions
from her students.
Today with Suchada and Navasi
Questions
from daily life:
People
often
say
that to
love
ourselves is selfish. What
is the difference between loving one Self and selfishness?.
I find it is quite difficult to comprehend and explain the very difference between being selfish and love yourself.
If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video, join the “Pearls of Wisdom” Telegram Channel.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.
You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
MeWe Silver Dove Group: http://www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Blog
Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com
