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Here's Why Flying Cars Never Happened
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148 views • July 24, 2019
Here's Why Flying Cars Never Happened
The future is here! Robots are cleaning our houses, stealing our jobs, and influencing our elections. I've got a tiny supercomputer in my pocket with access to the entirety of human knowledge. We've even got hoverboards (although not really). But one thing's missing: Flying cars! We've been trying to make a consumer level flying car for decades now but no design has ever achieved production status. And that might be a good thing. Because flying cars are mostly a terrible idea. But that doesn't mean people aren't still trying to make them happen.
The future is here! Robots are cleaning our houses, stealing our jobs, and influencing our elections. I've got a tiny supercomputer in my pocket with access to the entirety of human knowledge. We've even got hoverboards (although not really). But one thing's missing: Flying cars! We've been trying to make a consumer level flying car for decades now but no design has ever achieved production status. And that might be a good thing. Because flying cars are mostly a terrible idea. But that doesn't mean people aren't still trying to make them happen.
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