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𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚: 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐭, 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐳𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐢 𝐯𝐢𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 🔴 ARN LIVE
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2 views • August 22, 2020
Transmis live pe 11 august 2020
Detalii și comentarii pe: https://fb.me/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#ARN #LIVE #AliantaRenastereaNationala
Tema întâlnirii: "Basarabia: trecut, prezent și viitor"
Cu Peter Costea, Beniamin Lup, Vasile Stroie și Gheorghe Costandachi
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenas...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRena...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
Detalii și comentarii pe: https://fb.me/AliantaRenastereaNationala
#ARN #LIVE #AliantaRenastereaNationala
Tema întâlnirii: "Basarabia: trecut, prezent și viitor"
Cu Peter Costea, Beniamin Lup, Vasile Stroie și Gheorghe Costandachi
URMĂREȘTE-NE ȘI AICI:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AliantaRenas...
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/AliantaRena...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ARN_2020
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