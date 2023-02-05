CBDC | "When This (CBDC) Gate Closes On Us We Will Be Sitting In a System Where the Central Banks Believe Our Assets Belong to Them. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Are Not Currencies, It's a Financial Transaction Control Grid." - Catherine Austin Fitts.
