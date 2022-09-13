Create New Account
Bannon Not Guilty: Trump supporters raided;Study: mRNA vax damages organs;FDA & CDC deny giving data
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Trump's former senior adviser, Steve Bannon, said that the FBI raided the homes of 35 Trump allies on the same day he was arraigned on criminal fraud charges.

Trump and the Department of Justice submitted four nominees for a special master, who will be responsible for reviewing documents.

The midterm election race has kicked off in Ohio. While this place has been Republican for the past decade, the Democrats hope to turn the state blue this time.

Both the FDA and CDC have declined to provide key data for the COVID19 vaccine safety analysis. So, what secrets are they hiding?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have left the royal family, were seen together with their brother and sister-in-law, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton, at a floral tribute, outside Windsor Castle. Here is why.

After more than six months, the war between Ukraine and Russia appears to have reached a turning point this past weekend.

https://rumble.com/v1ju0ph-bannon-not-guilty-trump-supporters-raidedstudy-mrna-vax-damages-organsfda-a.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

