THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 27: Jesus' Life on Earth

The incarnation was nothing short of miraculous and then King Herod tried to kill the young God-man. Joseph took his family to Egypt and eventually they returned to a quiet life at Nazareth in the region of Galilee. Jesus was twelve when Joseph and Mary visited the temple for the Passover.

Until He reached the legal age, Jesus trained as a carpenter under the guidance of his stepfather. Then at the age of thirty, He sought out John the Baptist, fasted in the wilderness, and was tempted by Lucifer. Jesus ministered in Galilee for about three years and visited Jerusalem each year for the Passover.

His time on earth culminated with the crucifixion and atonement for mankind. Death is normally the end of the story, but in this case, it was the end of the beginning. The resurrected Jesus spent a little more time instructing the fledgling church, ascended to heaven, and now we await His second return.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1923.pdf

RLJ-1923 -- JULY 30, 2023

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