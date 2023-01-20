Create New Account
REVELATION 2:11-15 - Verse by verse commentary #seconddeath #balaam #nicolaitanes #pergamos #spirit
Book of Revelation Commentary
Commentary including insight into second death, angel of the church in Pergamos, sword with two edges, Antipas, Satan dwells, doctrine of Balaam and Nicolaitanes.


Revelation 2:11-15 11 He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death. 12 And to the angel of the church in Pergamos write; These things saith he which hath the sharp sword with two edges; 13 I know thy works, and where thou dwellest, even where Satan's seat is: and thou holdest fast my name, and hast not denied my faith, even in those days wherein Antipas was my faithful martyr, who was slain among you, where Satan dwelleth. 14 But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. 15 So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate. https://heavenscatalyst.org/truth/revelation-commentary/

Keywords
second deathnicolaitanesantipasangel of pergamosdoctrine balaamtwo edges sword

