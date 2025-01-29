BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Boomerang: We Throw Sh*t at the Wall & Hope It Sticks – Reich Gauleiter of Galicia, Ursula von der Leyen - music video
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 3 months ago

We Throw Sh*t at the Wall and Hope It Sticks. – Reich Gauleiter of Galicia, Ursula von der Lügen. 

❗️Anti-Russian sanctions are boomerangs that have backfired on the EU.

🇦🇺 FUN FACT: A boomerang is an ancient aboriginal curved stick from Australia which returns to fly back at it's owner after being thrown.

🇷🇺 🪃 THE RUSSIAN BOOMERANG SONG IS GOING VIRAL

🇪🇺⚡️ It's time lift anti-Russian sanctions, stop the "boomerang effect".

🇺🇦 ❌ Listen to Orban and Fico, Forget about the clown Zelensky.

 ✔️ Live in peace and prosperity with Russia and her allies.

💾 SAVE IMAGE. ⬆️ REUPLOAD. 🔄 SHARE WITH EVERYONE.

Adding: 

The European Union has been lagging behind other major economies for more than 20 years due to a persistent productivity growth gap. This is stated in the EU's competitiveness strategy presented by Reich Gauleiter Galicia Ursula von der Lügen.

According to the document, the lag is observed in the areas of technology, innovation, energy, and defense.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy