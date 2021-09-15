Respiratory Therapist: Lots of Strokes, MI's, PE's, from Fully Vaccinated Patients

Respiratory Therapist Angela Wallace speaks on behalf of 400 health care workers that will not get the covid "vaccination" due to the many vaccine related injuries they are seeing. Many strokes, MI's (myocardio infarctions), PE's (pulmonary embolisms).



Alarmingly... many nurses and doctors are NOT asking the patients if they have being vaccinated. But many nurses make the connection that most of these sick people are fully vaccinated... yet the doctors scoff at the nurses observations. Doctors don't correlate any of the symptoms with the "vaccine" because they "believe" AND ARE TOLD that the vaccines are SAFE and effective ! Also, many patients when questioned and confirmed that they ARE indeed vaccinated, then when their records are checked, shows that they are NOT vaccinated !



If these "errors" are intentional data manipulation, the nefarious outcome would be to hide vaccine injuries within the hospital's databae statistical reporting and analysis.