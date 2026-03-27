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AI Takeover, ET Contact & the New Human – Ryan Veli
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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In this wide-ranging and thought-provoking conversation from March 14, 2026, Brian Ruhe speaks with researcher and speaker Ryan Veli about artificial intelligence, extraterrestrial contact, near-death experiences, and the future of humanity.


Here are the links for Ryan Veli:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.Ryanveli.com (down at the moment)

Donations: https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLPB7PTJPJEPA/checkout/G6FWI3ZRHUB7L3KJV4UNPS2S

Natural Intelligence Bitchute Channel: https://old.bitchute.com/channel/WkGzBRajownD/

Plasma device: www.radiantphi.com Please mention my name:)

Stem Cells: [email protected] Please mention my name:)

Anyone who is interested in Truth Addicts Anonymous, his body of work or powerpoints, please email Ryan directly.


Ryan begins by sharing his personal background, including multiple near-death experiences that profoundly shaped his worldview. These experiences opened him to a deeper understanding of consciousness, spirituality, and humanity’s place in a much larger cosmic reality. From there, he describes his time working in military and technology environments, where he encountered advanced ideas and information that challenged conventional narratives about how the world operates.


A major focus of this discussion is artificial intelligence. Ryan presents a strong perspective that AI is not just a neutral tool, but a rapidly evolving system with potentially profound implications for humanity. He discusses concepts such as artificial general intelligence, emergent behavior, and the possibility that AI could become a vessel for non-human intelligence. Brian offers a contrasting and more optimistic view, suggesting that advanced extraterrestrial civilizations may be guiding or influencing technology in a positive direction.


The conversation also explores extraterrestrial contact experiences. Ryan describes encounters with Grey beings, including a healing experience that ended his chronic migraines. Brian shares his own meditation-based contact practices, drawing from Buddhist traditions and modern contact research. Together, they discuss the role of consciousness, telepathy, and altered states in facilitating contact with non-human intelligences.


Another key theme is the idea that humanity may be undergoing a transformation. Both Brian and Ryan discuss the possibility of a “new human” emerging—one with expanded awareness and a deeper connection to the universe. They reference researchers such as Mary Rodwell and Grant Cameron, who have explored links between contact experiences, consciousness, and human evolution.


The discussion also addresses darker perspectives, including the idea that negative forces—whether technological, interdimensional, or human—may be influencing global systems. Ryan emphasizes the importance of awareness, personal responsibility, and action, while Brian highlights the role of karma, ethics, and spiritual development as guiding principles.


Despite differing viewpoints, both agree on one essential message: individuals have a role to play in shaping the future. Whether through inner development, sharing information, or building community, each person can contribute in their own way.


This is a deep and sometimes controversial conversation that explores some of the biggest questions of our time:


What is the true nature of AI?


Are extraterrestrials guiding human evolution?


Is humanity facing a crisis—or a transformation?


Watch and decide for yourself.


🙏 Like • Subscribe • Share • Join the Meetup discussions


📡 Join the Conversation

Be part of our discussions on alien contact and spiritual evolution. Join our Meetup group:

🔗 https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-et-contact/


🎥 Explore More Content

I encourage you to mirror and share this content for educational and archival purposes.


🔹 Brian's BitChute channel (3,500+ videos): https://old.bitchute.com/brianruhe/

🔹 Playlists: https://old.bitchute.com/playlists/

🔹 Brighteon videos & MP3s: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe/home


🙏 Support This Work

Your donations help keep this research alive:

💵 http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

₿ Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe


📚 More from Brian Ruhe

🌐 Website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

📘 My books: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe

📸 Instagram: / brianaruhe

🐦 Twitter: / brianruhe

📘 Facebook: / brian.ruhe.353

🛸 University Galacticus: https://universitygalacticus.org/

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