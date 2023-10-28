Should American Jews Go Into Hiding?-NOW THE END BEGINS-OCT 27 2023

A day after Jewish college kids found it necessary to barricade themselves inside a library in the center of Greenwich Village while a mob of repugnant terrorist-lovers banged on the locked doors trying to get at them, the message is being broadcast that, on this Sabbath, Jews in Brooklyn had better remain at home. Stay inside. Lock the doors. A pro-Palestinian protest is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday in front of the Brooklyn Museum. Achtung, Juden! On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, America may be a 'woke, diverse and inclusive' nation in 2023, but that doesn't seem to apply to the Jews as antisemitism is alive and well and on display for all to see. How are local law enforcement dealing with it? By telling the Jews it's no longer safe to be on the streets, and that they should not be around when the pro-Palestinian riots are taking place. If you've ever wondered what it was like in 1933 Germany when the 'tide began to turn' for the Jews under Adolf Hitler, now you know. It looked like then what it looks like right now. Today we will bring you all the end times news you can handle related to the Jews, Israel and rapidly-changing events in the Middle East. Just this morning, American forces struck targets in Syria as the drumbeats for WWIII grow ever louder. TO THE FIGHT!!!

