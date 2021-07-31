© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT JULY 30TH UPDATE - Kelli Ward
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1070 views • July 31, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT JULY 30TH UPDATE - Kelli Ward
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hzo2q3BLjkVs/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0ZRaiuOMiXa/
Kelli Ward gives us an update into the Maricopa County forensic audit, new subpoena out against Dominion.
The Report From The Senate Will Contain 'Incompetence' and 'Criminality'
Mark Finchem Issues Warning To DOJ Threatening To Punish Audits https://rumble.com/vkhnmv-mark-finchem-issues-warning-to-doj-threatening-to-punish-audits.html Will people be held accountable for the 2020 Election? There is a threat AGAINST THE PEOPLE for exercising their constitutional rights! It is the "Legislator" that is responsible for certifying the elections. So US AG: "Tread very lightly! You are going to walk into a very surprising reception if you try to do anything in this state that interferes with the legislative authority that handles OUR elections!" ~ Representative Mark Finchem "The DOJ does not want people to stand up!" Finchem calls Biden the 'Squatter-in-Chief' #TopKek
Still need routers and splunk logs! They won't get away without handing them over.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 7/29/2021 3:33 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1277
- Today may be the last day inside the Green Building for the Audit. After the cameras go dark, we still wait for the results, possibly released mid August. Until then we have more work to do before AZ has election integrity.
- MCBOS has not delivered subpoenaed items. August 2nd is the deadline.
- The Senate must fully enforce its subpoena or point out the statute that requires another vote to decide if the MCBOS is in contempt. MCBOS is already in contempt and have been since February.
July 29, 2021 7:33AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1271
- Getting ballots ready for transport back to the County Treasurer.
July 28, 2021 7:45PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1268
- Arizona Senate President Karen Fann sent a FOIA request for ALL communications that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has about the Maricopa County Audit.
- Karen Fann said “I can’t disclose what we’re looking for at this time”
- Did Katie get caught obstructing Justice?
July 28, 2021 7:26PM https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1265
- Cyber Ninjas has released an update on the funding of the Audit.
AZ Audit’s 3rd Paper Recount Officially Complete, Ballots Loaded Up and Sent Back to County; ROUTERS STILL AWOL https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-az-audits-3rd-paper-recount-officially-complete-ballots-loaded-sent-back-county-routers-still-awol/
Whatever Happened to the Hard Drives, Computers, and Flash Drives with Voter Data that Was Confiscated by the FBI in Arizona on November 5th? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/whatever-happened-hard-drives-computers-flash-drives-voter-data-confiscated-fbi-arizona-november-5th/
Source, Real America's Voice https://rumble.com/vki20n-finchem-the-report-from-the-senate-will-contain-incompetence-and-criminalit.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hzo2q3BLjkVs/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0ZRaiuOMiXa/
Kelli Ward gives us an update into the Maricopa County forensic audit, new subpoena out against Dominion.
The Report From The Senate Will Contain 'Incompetence' and 'Criminality'
Mark Finchem Issues Warning To DOJ Threatening To Punish Audits https://rumble.com/vkhnmv-mark-finchem-issues-warning-to-doj-threatening-to-punish-audits.html Will people be held accountable for the 2020 Election? There is a threat AGAINST THE PEOPLE for exercising their constitutional rights! It is the "Legislator" that is responsible for certifying the elections. So US AG: "Tread very lightly! You are going to walk into a very surprising reception if you try to do anything in this state that interferes with the legislative authority that handles OUR elections!" ~ Representative Mark Finchem "The DOJ does not want people to stand up!" Finchem calls Biden the 'Squatter-in-Chief' #TopKek
Still need routers and splunk logs! They won't get away without handing them over.
AUDIT UPDATES:
July 7/29/2021 3:33 PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1277
- Today may be the last day inside the Green Building for the Audit. After the cameras go dark, we still wait for the results, possibly released mid August. Until then we have more work to do before AZ has election integrity.
- MCBOS has not delivered subpoenaed items. August 2nd is the deadline.
- The Senate must fully enforce its subpoena or point out the statute that requires another vote to decide if the MCBOS is in contempt. MCBOS is already in contempt and have been since February.
July 29, 2021 7:33AM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1271
- Getting ballots ready for transport back to the County Treasurer.
July 28, 2021 7:45PM PT https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1268
- Arizona Senate President Karen Fann sent a FOIA request for ALL communications that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has about the Maricopa County Audit.
- Karen Fann said “I can’t disclose what we’re looking for at this time”
- Did Katie get caught obstructing Justice?
July 28, 2021 7:26PM https://t.me/ArizonaAuditLiveFeeds/1265
- Cyber Ninjas has released an update on the funding of the Audit.
AZ Audit’s 3rd Paper Recount Officially Complete, Ballots Loaded Up and Sent Back to County; ROUTERS STILL AWOL https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/breaking-az-audits-3rd-paper-recount-officially-complete-ballots-loaded-sent-back-county-routers-still-awol/
Whatever Happened to the Hard Drives, Computers, and Flash Drives with Voter Data that Was Confiscated by the FBI in Arizona on November 5th? https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/whatever-happened-hard-drives-computers-flash-drives-voter-data-confiscated-fbi-arizona-november-5th/
Source, Real America's Voice https://rumble.com/vki20n-finchem-the-report-from-the-senate-will-contain-incompetence-and-criminalit.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.