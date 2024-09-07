Stay Strong..

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Summery

· Critics: Encountered online, trying to disprove scripture.

· Sovereignty of God: Recognized despite critics.

· Psalm 2: God's response to critics; God laughs and remains sovereign.

· Belief: Confidence in the truth of Jesus Christ and the Bible.

· Spiritual vs. Physical Worlds: Belief in both; Scriptures affirm this.

· Unity: Jesus prayed for unity among believers as a witness to the world.

· Satan: Described as crafty, trying to exploit weaknesses and hinder God's work.·Protection: Importance of spiritual vigilance and strength in the Lord.

· Christian Identity: Believers are children of God, distinct from worldly behaviors.