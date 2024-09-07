BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Stay Strong..
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 8 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt:  https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect:  Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Summery

·  Critics: Encountered online, trying to disprove scripture.

·  Sovereignty of God: Recognized despite critics.

·  Psalm 2: God's response to critics; God laughs and remains sovereign.

·  Belief: Confidence in the truth of Jesus Christ and the Bible.

·  Spiritual vs. Physical Worlds: Belief in both; Scriptures affirm this.

·  Unity: Jesus prayed for unity among believers as a witness to the world.

·  Satan: Described as crafty, trying to exploit weaknesses and hinder God's work.·Protection: Importance of spiritual vigilance and strength in the Lord.

·  Christian Identity: Believers are children of God, distinct from worldly behaviors.

Keywords
wisdombook of revelationend of dayspslamsspiritual warefare
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy