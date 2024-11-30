⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (30 November 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have inflicted losses on formations of the 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the AFU and the 5th Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Liptsy, Kazachaya Lopan, and Slatino (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses more than 30 troops, four motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer. One electronic warfare station and three ammunition depots have been neutralised.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces' units have improved the tactical situation and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of the AFU 67th Mechanised Brigade, the 241st Territorial Defence Brigade, 1st and 27th National Guard brigades, the 3rd Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine close to Glushkovka, Novoosinovo, Kupyansk (Kharkov reg), Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, six counter-attacks of the 116th Mech'd Brigade, 113th and 117th territorial defence brigades of the AFU have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 505 troops, eight motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers. Two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and two field ammo depots have been eliminated.

▫️Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line, defeated 23rd, 28th mechanised brigades, the 81st Airmobile Brigade, the 79th Air Assault Brigade, the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, and the 24th Aidar Assault Battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Predtechino, Konstantinovka, Dachnoye, Serebryanka, and Zvanovka (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade has been repelled.

AFU losses were up to 345 troops, two motor vehicles, one M113 armoured personnel carrier, and one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle. One field ammunition depot has been destroyed.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units have captured more advantageous lines and positions, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 154th Mechanised Brigade, the 59th Motorised Brigade, the 68th Jaeger Brigade, the 38th Marine Brigade, the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade, the 14th National Guard Brigade close to Andreyevka, Mirolyubovka, Shevchenko, Grodovka, Novoolenovka, and Dimitrov (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, 11 counter-attacks of assault detachments of 14th, 100th, 117th, 151st mechanised brigades, the 152nd Jaeger Brigade, 425th and 49th assault battalions of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brigade, and the Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine have been repelled.



AFU losses more than 510 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two U.S.-made M113 and M1117 armoured personnel carriers, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.



▫️Vostok Group of Forces' units advanced into the depths of enemy defences and defeated the 32nd Mech'd Brigade of the AFU, 120th and 241st territorial defence brigades close to Volnoye Pole, Novosyolka, and Novy Komar (DPR).



AFU losses up to 50 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, and two 152-mm D-20 guns.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade, 124th and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg), Molodyozhnoye, and Nikolskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses were up to 70 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and one electronic warfare station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have delivered strikes at infrastructure of military airfields, power objects ensuring operation of the UKR defence industry as well as engaged manpower clusters and military hardware in 132 areas



▫️AD facilities have shot down one Neptune guided long-range missile, one HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 45 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 36,958 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,572 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 18,748 field artillery guns and mortars, and 28,889 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.