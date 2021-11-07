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Greenpeace's Ex-President - Is Climate Change Fake? - Patrick Moore
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30 views • November 07, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E5K5i5Wv7jQ&;t=61s
Patrick Moore is the Co-Founder & Ex-President of Greenpeace and an author.
Climate change has been at the forefront of political, cultural and social battles for the last 40 years. Patrick had a front-row seat as he organised the environmental movement's first ever major demonstration, but now he has some real problems with the direction it's heading in.
Expect to learn Patrick's thoughts on humanity's impact on global warming temperatures, his opinion on Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg, what people mean when they say we've only got 50 harvests left, whether we should be worried about rising sea levels and much more...
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Extra Stuff:
Buy Patrick's book - https://amzn.to/3Ee4iw9
Follow Patrick on Twitter - https://twitter.com/EcoSenseNow
Get my free Reading List of 100 books to read before you die → https://chriswillx.com/books/
To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/modernwisdom
#climatechange #greenpeace #extinctionrebellion
Patrick Moore is the Co-Founder & Ex-President of Greenpeace and an author.
Climate change has been at the forefront of political, cultural and social battles for the last 40 years. Patrick had a front-row seat as he organised the environmental movement's first ever major demonstration, but now he has some real problems with the direction it's heading in.
Expect to learn Patrick's thoughts on humanity's impact on global warming temperatures, his opinion on Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg, what people mean when they say we've only got 50 harvests left, whether we should be worried about rising sea levels and much more...
Sponsors:
Get 83% discount & 3 months free from Surfshark VPN at https://surfshark.deals/MODERNWISDOM (use code MODERNWISDOM)
Get 20% discount on the highest quality CBD Products from Pure Sport at https://puresportcbd.com/modernwisdom (use code: MW20)
Extra Stuff:
Buy Patrick's book - https://amzn.to/3Ee4iw9
Follow Patrick on Twitter - https://twitter.com/EcoSenseNow
Get my free Reading List of 100 books to read before you die → https://chriswillx.com/books/
To support me on Patreon (thank you): https://www.patreon.com/modernwisdom
#climatechange #greenpeace #extinctionrebellion
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