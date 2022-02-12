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Prophetic Message: Days of Sorrow
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121 views • February 12, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-days-of-sorrow/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "As I was praying, in the SPIRIT, I saw The LORD walking on a beach, along the edge of the water.
There was a different mood in the air, and, as the message started, I could tell that The LORD was grieving over what is to come."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-days-of-sorrow/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "As I was praying, in the SPIRIT, I saw The LORD walking on a beach, along the edge of the water.
There was a different mood in the air, and, as the message started, I could tell that The LORD was grieving over what is to come."
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