🚨 LIVE UPDATE: Israel Launches New Strike on Strategic Target in Iran A major escalation has just unfolded between Israel and Iran—and this is not just another headline. This developing situation could reshape global power dynamics, disrupt oil markets, and directly impact everyday life in the United States and beyond. In this urgent breakdown, War Alert 24 delivers a deep, no-nonsense analysis of Israel’s latest strike on a high-value strategic target inside Iran. What makes this moment different? This isn’t a covert shadow operation—it’s a calculated move with massive geopolitical consequences. From military strategy to global economics, we connect the dots that mainstream coverage often misses. You’ll discover why this strike happened now, how Iran’s growing regional influence and alliances with Russia and China are shifting the balance of power, and what this means for U.S. foreign policy. We also break down the real-world economic impact—how rising oil prices, supply chain disruptions, and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could hit your gas prices, grocery bills, and financial markets. This is more than a conflict—it’s a global turning point. Whether you're tracking geopolitics, investing, or just trying to understand how world events affect your daily life, this video gives you the clarity you need.